Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Ingrid Delaet Sells 273 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

