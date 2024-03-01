New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

GBR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

