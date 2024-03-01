Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Newmont worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Newmont Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

