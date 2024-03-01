NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $14.36 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.