Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.52.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

