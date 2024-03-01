Nick Scali Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35 (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Ingram sold 156,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.89 ($9.73), for a total transaction of A$2,330,261.64 ($1,523,046.82). Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

