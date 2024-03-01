Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 224.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVRO stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

