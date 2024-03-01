Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

