Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 218,907 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 234,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.9 %

ZLAB opened at $20.98 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

