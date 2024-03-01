Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.