Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genesis Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 924,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 552,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 737.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 479,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.54 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

