Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

