Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,728 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4 %

SWK opened at $89.19 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

