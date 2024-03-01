Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 406 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.79. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

