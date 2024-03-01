Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 54,069 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Stock Up 24.6 %

NYSE:AI opened at $36.98 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai



C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

