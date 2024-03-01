Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.