Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 898.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

