Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.