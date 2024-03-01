Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.