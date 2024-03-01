Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

NDSN opened at $265.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

