Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.43.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $265.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.