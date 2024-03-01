Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 27th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Nordstrom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

