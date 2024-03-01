Northland Capmk Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $91.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

