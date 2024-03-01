Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

