NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.