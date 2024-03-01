Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.08 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

