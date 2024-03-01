Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Up 7.0 %

Nutanix stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

