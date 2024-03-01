Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.14. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 342,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,300,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

