nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock valued at $24,975,772 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NVT stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

