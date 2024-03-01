NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $985.00 at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $790.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $824.90.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $791.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

