O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,015 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 859.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

