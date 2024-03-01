O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $180.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

