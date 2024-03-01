O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,416 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $114.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

