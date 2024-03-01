O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DOV opened at $165.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $166.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

