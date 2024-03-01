O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,988 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

