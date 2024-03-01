O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 23,506 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.