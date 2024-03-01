OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.25 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

