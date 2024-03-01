ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. ODP also updated its FY24 guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

ODP Trading Up 2.8 %

ODP stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. ODP has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. ODP’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

