Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

