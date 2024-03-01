Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.9 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.66.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

