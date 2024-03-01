Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

OKTA stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

