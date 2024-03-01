Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.66.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

