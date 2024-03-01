Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35, reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $107.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

