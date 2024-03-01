Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $603 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.77 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.66.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Okta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

