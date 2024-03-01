Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 579.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 252,848 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Olaplex by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Olaplex by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

