Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.