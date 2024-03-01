Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.