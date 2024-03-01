Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
