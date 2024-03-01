ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

