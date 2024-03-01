Onex (TSE:ONEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onex
Onex Trading Down 0.8 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.