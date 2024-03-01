Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $7.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPRO

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.02. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.79%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.